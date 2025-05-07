Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 7, 2025 at 5:51 PM AKDT
A loader picks up waste at a landfill.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
A loader scoops up trash at the Anchorage Landfill on Monday afternoon, May 6, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska Senate settles on a $1,000 PFD as they pass a budget bill to the House. Plus, Republicans in Congress stay silent as Democrats object to new oil leasing in ANWR. And, the question of who won the Nenana Ice Classic is still up in the air as workers review thousands of paper entries stored in cubbies.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert and Robyne in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ben Townsend in Nome
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
