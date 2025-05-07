Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska Senate settles on a $1,000 PFD as they pass a budget bill to the House. Plus, Republicans in Congress stay silent as Democrats object to new oil leasing in ANWR. And, the question of who won the Nenana Ice Classic is still up in the air as workers review thousands of paper entries stored in cubbies.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Shelby Herbert and Robyne in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ben Townsend in Nome

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.