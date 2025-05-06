Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 6, 2025 at 5:48 PM AKDT
singers
A group sings on the steps of the Alaska Capitol in Juneau for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day on May 5, 2022. (Paige Sparks/KTOO)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans around the state gather to remember missing and murdered Indigenous loved ones. Plus, lawmakers propose a corporate income tax change to raise revenue for the state. And, a therapist offers advice on how to discuss divisive issues with loved ones.

Reports tonight from:

Samantha Watson in Bethel
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Yvonne Krumrey, Clarise Larson, Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
