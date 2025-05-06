Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaskans around the state gather to remember missing and murdered Indigenous loved ones. Plus, lawmakers propose a corporate income tax change to raise revenue for the state. And, a therapist offers advice on how to discuss divisive issues with loved ones.

Reports tonight from:

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Yvonne Krumrey, Clarise Larson, Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.