Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaskans around the state gather to remember missing and murdered Indigenous loved ones. Plus, lawmakers propose a corporate income tax change to raise revenue for the state. And, a therapist offers advice on how to discuss divisive issues with loved ones.
Reports tonight from:
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Yvonne Krumrey, Clarise Larson, Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.