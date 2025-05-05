Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 5, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
A congressional budget bill would strip environmental protections to allow oil drilling and mining in Alaska. Plus, a lawsuit claims Alaska prisons are unconstitutionally denying health care to inmates. And, a festival in Nome brings together musicians from rural high schools all over western Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Eric Stone in Juneau
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Jazzelle Moto in Nome
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.