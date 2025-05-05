Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 5, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A congressional budget bill would strip environmental protections to allow oil drilling and mining in Alaska. Plus, a lawsuit claims Alaska prisons are unconstitutionally denying health care to inmates. And, a festival in Nome brings together musicians from rural high schools all over western Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Eric Stone in Juneau

Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Jazzelle Moto in Nome

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.