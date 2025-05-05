Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 5, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 5, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKDT
A blue ferry with white cabin pulls up next to an elevated dock on a foggy day.
The Matanuska docked on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Auke Bay ferry terminal in Juneau, Alaska. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A congressional budget bill would strip environmental protections to allow oil drilling and mining in Alaska. Plus, a lawsuit claims Alaska prisons are unconstitutionally denying health care to inmates. And, a festival in Nome brings together musicians from rural high schools all over western Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Eric Stone in Juneau
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Jazzelle Moto in Nome
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
