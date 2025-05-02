Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 2, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 2, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
Hundreds of people gathered at Anchorage's Delaney Park Strip for a May Day rally on May 1, 2025. Most of the signs people waved were critical of the Trump administration.
Hundreds of people gathered at Anchorage's Delaney Park Strip for a May Day rally on May 1, 2025. Most of the signs people waved were critical of the Trump administration.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers express renewed optimism and some skepticism over prospects for a gas line. Plus, charged with illegal voting, Samoan Whittier residents are at the center of a constitutional question about citizenship. And, soon-to-be-grads on the Kenai Peninsula learn about the harsh realities of adulthood, like paying bills.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Hannah Flor, Chris Klint, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Robyne in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Olivia Rose in Petersburg
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
