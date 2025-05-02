Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers express renewed optimism and some skepticism over prospects for a gas line. Plus, charged with illegal voting, Samoan Whittier residents are at the center of a constitutional question about citizenship. And, soon-to-be-grads on the Kenai Peninsula learn about the harsh realities of adulthood, like paying bills.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Hannah Flor, Chris Klint, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Robyne in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Olivia Rose in Petersburg

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.