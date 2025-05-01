Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 1, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published May 1, 2025 at 4:48 PM AKDT
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
The Senate and House approved the bill by votes of 17-3 and 31-8, respectively.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers await a decision from Gov. Dunleavy on whether to veto the latest education funding bill. Plus, Trump wants lower oil prices and more production. Experts say that's a tough combination. And, Alaska Pacific University posthumously honors Alaska Flag designer Benny Benson.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Andy Lusk in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
