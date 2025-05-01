Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 1, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Lawmakers await a decision from Gov. Dunleavy on whether to veto the latest education funding bill. Plus, Trump wants lower oil prices and more production. Experts say that's a tough combination. And, Alaska Pacific University posthumously honors Alaska Flag designer Benny Benson.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Andy Lusk in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.