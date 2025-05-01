Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers await a decision from Gov. Dunleavy on whether to veto the latest education funding bill. Plus, Trump wants lower oil prices and more production. Experts say that's a tough combination. And, Alaska Pacific University posthumously honors Alaska Flag designer Benny Benson.

Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Eric Stone in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Andy Lusk in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.