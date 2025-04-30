Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

State lawmakers pass a new education funding bill with bipartisan support. Plus, a lawmaker hopes a new law requiring cancer warnings with alcohol sales will have wide-reaching health benefits. And, proposed cuts to NOAA could put a well-known Alaska climate researcher's job at risk.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Jamie Diep, Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.