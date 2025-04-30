Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published April 30, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, confers with House Rules Committee Chair Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, on the House floor on April 30, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

State lawmakers pass a new education funding bill with bipartisan support. Plus, a lawmaker hopes a new law requiring cancer warnings with alcohol sales will have wide-reaching health benefits. And, proposed cuts to NOAA could put a well-known Alaska climate researcher's job at risk.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Jamie Diep, Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
