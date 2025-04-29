Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published April 29, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKDT
woman speaking in legislative chamber
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks to the state Legislature on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A plane crash in Nanwalek leaves two people dead, including a well-known Alaska Native artist. Plus, Sen. Lisa Murkowski wants Congress — and Alaskans — to push back against Trump's overreach. And, a Four-time Junior Iditarod champion inspires other young mushing fans along the trail.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint, Madi Rose and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Simon Lopez in Homer
Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
