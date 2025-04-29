Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A plane crash in Nanwalek leaves two people dead, including a well-known Alaska Native artist. Plus, Sen. Lisa Murkowski wants Congress — and Alaskans — to push back against Trump's overreach. And, a Four-time Junior Iditarod champion inspires other young mushing fans along the trail.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint, Madi Rose and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Simon Lopez in Homer

Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.