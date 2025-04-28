Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 28, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Senators pass another bill to boost education funding after Gov. Dunleavy vetoed their last attempt. Plus, international students at the University of Alaska have their legal status restored. And, the Kuskokwim Ice Classic tripod in Bethel signals that spring is here.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Evan Erickson and Samantha Watson in Bethel

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Simon Lopez in Homer

Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.