Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 28, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published April 28, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
Jean Kashikov, a recent University of Alaska graduate, is one of four UA students who have had their foreign student records terminated in recent weeks by the Trump administration.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Senators pass another bill to boost education funding after Gov. Dunleavy vetoed their last attempt. Plus, international students at the University of Alaska have their legal status restored. And, the Kuskokwim Ice Classic tripod in Bethel signals that spring is here.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Evan Erickson and Samantha Watson in Bethel
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Simon Lopez in Homer
Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
