Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 24, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published April 24, 2025 at 5:41 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man holding blue skates
Matt Faubion
/
AKPM
Paxson Woelber, owner of Ermine Skate, is from Alaska. Manufacturing here allows him to make products for the needs of the outdoor community.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

State lawmakers consider yet another education funding bill. Plus, a University of Alaska graduate sues the federal government for revoking his legal status. And, Anchorage's Fairview neighborhood mourns the closing of its historic Carrs grocery store.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Hannah Flor, Chris Klint, Liz Ruskin, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Robert Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes