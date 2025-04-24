Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

State lawmakers consider yet another education funding bill. Plus, a University of Alaska graduate sues the federal government for revoking his legal status. And, Anchorage's Fairview neighborhood mourns the closing of its historic Carrs grocery store.

