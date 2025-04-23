Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published April 23, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
A woman in a dress and a wheelchair
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Katy Arvidson in the living room of her home in Eagle River on Feb. 26, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers get back to work on education funding after failing to override the governor's veto. Plus, Alaskans will need a REALID or other tribal ID cards to board domestic flights starting next month. And, Ms. Wheelchair Alaska USA uses her platform to talk about her experience.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Robyne in Fairbanks
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Meredith Redick in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
