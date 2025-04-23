Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers get back to work on education funding after failing to override the governor's veto. Plus, Alaskans will need a REALID or other tribal ID cards to board domestic flights starting next month. And, Ms. Wheelchair Alaska USA uses her platform to talk about her experience.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Robyne in Fairbanks

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Meredith Redick in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.