Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Lawmakers get back to work on education funding after failing to override the governor's veto. Plus, Alaskans will need a REALID or other tribal ID cards to board domestic flights starting next month. And, Ms. Wheelchair Alaska USA uses her platform to talk about her experience.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Robyne in Fairbanks
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Meredith Redick in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.