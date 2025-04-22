Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published April 22, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Senator Lyman Hoffman. (Photo by Skip Gray/Gavel Alaska)
Senator Lyman Hoffman. (Photo by Skip Gray/Gavel Alaska)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Legislators fail to override Gov. Dunleavy's education funding veto. Plus, climate scientists study Arctic sea ice alongside Utqiagvik whalers. And, swim lessons in Juneau teach both parents and toddlers how to stay safe in the water.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep, Yvonne Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes