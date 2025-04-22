Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Legislators fail to override Gov. Dunleavy's education funding veto. Plus, climate scientists study Arctic sea ice alongside Utqiagvik whalers. And, swim lessons in Juneau teach both parents and toddlers how to stay safe in the water.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Jamie Diep, Yvonne Krumrey and Eric Stone in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.