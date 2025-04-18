Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday on Alaska Public Media:

Gov. Dunleavy's veto of education funding has Alaska school district officials confused and concerned. Plus, a new book chronicles how the Fairbanks Four were wrongfully convicted and the unlikely path they took to get out of prison. And, a backcountry skiing and snowboarding competition returns to Haines after nearly a decade.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Eric Stone in Juneau

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Ben Townsend in Nome

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.