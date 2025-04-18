Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 18, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published April 18, 2025 at 5:37 PM AKDT
fishermen
Crew members shovel pollock onboard a trawler on the Bering Sea in 2019. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska Public Media:

Gov. Dunleavy's veto of education funding has Alaska school district officials confused and concerned. Plus, a new book chronicles how the Fairbanks Four were wrongfully convicted and the unlikely path they took to get out of prison. And, a backcountry skiing and snowboarding competition returns to Haines after nearly a decade.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Eric Stone in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Ben Townsend in Nome
Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
