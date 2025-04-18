Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 18, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Friday on Alaska Public Media:
Gov. Dunleavy's veto of education funding has Alaska school district officials confused and concerned. Plus, a new book chronicles how the Fairbanks Four were wrongfully convicted and the unlikely path they took to get out of prison. And, a backcountry skiing and snowboarding competition returns to Haines after nearly a decade.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Eric Stone in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Ben Townsend in Nome
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.