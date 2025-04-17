Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 17, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published April 17, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKDT
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters during a news conference on April 17, 2025.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Dunleavy, again, vetoes a statewide education funding boost. Plus, new travel restrictions for federal workers cancel a landslide conference in Southeast, where slides have killed a dozen people in the last decade. And, Kenai Peninsula crafters wonder where they'll shop after their supply store closes.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Brian Venua in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
