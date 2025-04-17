Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 17, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Gov. Dunleavy, again, vetoes a statewide education funding boost. Plus, new travel restrictions for federal workers cancel a landslide conference in Southeast, where slides have killed a dozen people in the last decade. And, Kenai Peninsula crafters wonder where they'll shop after their supply store closes.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Brian Venua in Kodiak
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.