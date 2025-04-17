Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Dunleavy, again, vetoes a statewide education funding boost. Plus, new travel restrictions for federal workers cancel a landslide conference in Southeast, where slides have killed a dozen people in the last decade. And, Kenai Peninsula crafters wonder where they'll shop after their supply store closes.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Brian Venua in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.