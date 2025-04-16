Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Trump administration's cuts to Arctic research could have wide-ranging impacts. Plus, University of Alaska Anchorage students speak out against restructuring the Native Student Services program. And, a new exhibit showcases the history of schools on the Kenai Peninsula.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Maria Dudzak in Ketchikan

Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna

Andrew Gelderman in Talkeetna

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.