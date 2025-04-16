Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Trump administration's cuts to Arctic research could have wide-ranging impacts. Plus, University of Alaska Anchorage students speak out against restructuring the Native Student Services program. And, a new exhibit showcases the history of schools on the Kenai Peninsula.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Maria Dudzak in Ketchikan
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna
Andrew Gelderman in Talkeetna
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.