Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published April 16, 2025 at 5:48 PM AKDT
Mars Kashevarof stands outside the UAA student union.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Trump administration's cuts to Arctic research could have wide-ranging impacts. Plus, University of Alaska Anchorage students speak out against restructuring the Native Student Services program. And, a new exhibit showcases the history of schools on the Kenai Peninsula.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Maria Dudzak in Ketchikan
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna
Andrew Gelderman in Talkeetna
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
