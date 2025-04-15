Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A University of Alaska Anchorage grad is among international students the Trump administration is forcing out of the country. Plus, Sen. Lisa Murkowski worries about the impact of tariffs on Alaska. And, an Anchorage mechanic offers tips for protecting your car from Mount Spurr's volcanic ash.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Hannah Flor, Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.