Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published April 15, 2025 at 5:48 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
James Trueblood, Owner of JT Auto, places pantyhose on a vehicles air filter, protecting it from volcanic ash fall on Monday, April 14, 2025.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
James Trueblood, Owner of JT Auto, places pantyhose on a vehicles air filter, protecting it from volcanic ash fall on Monday, April 14, 2025.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A University of Alaska Anchorage grad is among international students the Trump administration is forcing out of the country. Plus, Sen. Lisa Murkowski worries about the impact of tariffs on Alaska. And, an Anchorage mechanic offers tips for protecting your car from Mount Spurr's volcanic ash.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Hannah Flor, Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes