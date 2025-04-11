Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 11, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published April 11, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKDT
The facade of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on May 22, 2024.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Uncertainty clouds the largest commercial fishery in the nation. Plus, a pair of Anchorage teens encourage their peers to give back to the community. And, A gas station mini-mart in Bethel redefines the boundaries of southern soul food.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Chris Klint, Eric Stone and Ava White in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Theo Greenly and Andy Lusk in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
