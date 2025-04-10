Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Trump administration dismantles an office that funds rides and meals for Alaska seniors. Plus, Kuskokwim river tribes ask federal fisheries managers to limit chum salmon bycatch. And, an Anchorage performance of Hadestown hits the city's largest stage.

Reports tonight from:

Hannah Flor and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Robyne in Fairbanks

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.