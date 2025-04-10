Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 10, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published April 10, 2025 at 5:53 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
A pipeline stretching toward a sunset
Pipelines stretch toward the horizon in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. (Photo by Elizabeth Harball/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Trump administration dismantles an office that funds rides and meals for Alaska seniors. Plus, Kuskokwim river tribes ask federal fisheries managers to limit chum salmon bycatch. And, an Anchorage performance of Hadestown hits the city's largest stage.

Reports tonight from:

Hannah Flor and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Robyne in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes