Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 9, 2025
The Trump administration suggests countries can ward off tariffs by investing in Alaska's gas pipeline. Plus, House Lawmakers in Juneau struggle to find a compromise on the budget. And, a new ship in Kodiak honors one of the coast guard's pioneering Black commanders.
