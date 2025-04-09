Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published April 9, 2025 at 5:47 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Digitally created image of an industrial facility and port
AGDC
An artist's rendering of a liquifaction plant proposed for Nikiski, which would be the terminus of the Alaska gas pipeline

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Trump administration suggests countries can ward off tariffs by investing in Alaska's gas pipeline. Plus, House Lawmakers in Juneau struggle to find a compromise on the budget. And, a new ship in Kodiak honors one of the coast guard's pioneering Black commanders.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes