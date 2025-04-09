Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Trump administration suggests countries can ward off tariffs by investing in Alaska's gas pipeline. Plus, House Lawmakers in Juneau struggle to find a compromise on the budget. And, a new ship in Kodiak honors one of the coast guard's pioneering Black commanders.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.