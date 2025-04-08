Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published April 8, 2025 at 5:40 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
pipeline
The Trans-Alaska Pipeline runs alongside the Dalton Highway near the Toolik Field Station on June 9, 2017, in the North Slope Borough. (Rashah McChesney/Alaska's Energy Desk)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Despite flat job growth across the state, oil and gas see an employment boost in the Arctic. Plus, Alaska wildlife managers resume a controversial bear-killing program to support Western Alaska caribou. And, Miss Cama'i is crowned at the Bethel dance festival.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes