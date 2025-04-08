Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Despite flat job growth across the state, oil and gas see an employment boost in the Arctic. Plus, Alaska wildlife managers resume a controversial bear-killing program to support Western Alaska caribou. And, Miss Cama'i is crowned at the Bethel dance festival.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.