Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Despite flat job growth across the state, oil and gas see an employment boost in the Arctic. Plus, Alaska wildlife managers resume a controversial bear-killing program to support Western Alaska caribou. And, Miss Cama'i is crowned at the Bethel dance festival.

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.