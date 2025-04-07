Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 7, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Permanent Fund dividends and a school funding boost might see cuts, as the state House's budget is currently about $2 billion in the red. Also, Alaskans show up around the state to protest the Trump administration. And members of a Chevak dance group talk about their crowd-pleasing art form.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin, Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Alix Soliman and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Avery Ellfedlt in Haines
Samatha Watson in Bethel
Simon Lopez in Homer
Ben Townsend in Nome
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Evan Erickson in Bethel
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Annie Feidt.