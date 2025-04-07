Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 7, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published April 7, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKDT
Masked people carrying "save our democracy" and "enuf!" signs
Liz Ruskin
/
Alaska Public Media
Marchers in downtown Anchorage made their own signs and raised a range of issues, from LGBTQ rights to more general statements in defense of democracy. Similar protests occurred in cities around the country on April 5, 2025.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Permanent Fund dividends and a school funding boost might see cuts, as the state House's budget is currently about $2 billion in the red. Also, Alaskans show up around the state to protest the Trump administration. And members of a Chevak dance group talk about their crowd-pleasing art form.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Alix Soliman and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Avery Ellfedlt in Haines
Samatha Watson in Bethel
Simon Lopez in Homer
Ben Townsend in Nome
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Evan Erickson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Annie Feidt.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
