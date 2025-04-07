Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Permanent Fund dividends and a school funding boost might see cuts, as the state House's budget is currently about $2 billion in the red. Also, Alaskans show up around the state to protest the Trump administration. And members of a Chevak dance group talk about their crowd-pleasing art form.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage

Alix Soliman and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Avery Ellfedlt in Haines

Samatha Watson in Bethel

Simon Lopez in Homer

Ben Townsend in Nome

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Evan Erickson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Annie Feidt.

