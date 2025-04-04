Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 4, 2025

By Wesley Early
Published April 4, 2025 at 4:57 PM AKDT
The Telephone Hill neighborhood in downtown Juneau on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Delta Junction struggles to keep its only ambulance service. Also, a delay in plans to demolish an old Juneau neighborhood for new housing leaves current tenants in limbo. And, an Anchorage group brings step dancing to Bethel's Camai festival.

Reports tonight from:
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Alena Naiden and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Andy Lusk in Unalaska
Samantha Watson in Bethel.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.

Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
