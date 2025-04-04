Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Delta Junction struggles to keep its only ambulance service. Also, a delay in plans to demolish an old Juneau neighborhood for new housing leaves current tenants in limbo. And, an Anchorage group brings step dancing to Bethel's Camai festival.

Reports tonight from:

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Alena Naiden and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Andy Lusk in Unalaska

Samantha Watson in Bethel.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.