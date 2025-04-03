Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 3, 2025

By Wesley Early
Published April 3, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKDT
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

A bill substantially increasing education funding clears a hurdle in the state Senate. Also, critics debate the transparency of the University of Alaska's decision to scrub diversity-related language. And, health officials work to prepare residents for the potential eruption of Mount Spurr

Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone, Jamie Diep and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Rachel Cassandra and Ava White in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.

Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
