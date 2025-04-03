Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

A bill substantially increasing education funding clears a hurdle in the state Senate. Also, critics debate the transparency of the University of Alaska's decision to scrub diversity-related language. And, health officials work to prepare residents for the potential eruption of Mount Spurr

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Jamie Diep and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Rachel Cassandra and Ava White in Anchorage

Samantha Watson in Bethel.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.