Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 3, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
A bill substantially increasing education funding clears a hurdle in the state Senate. Also, critics debate the transparency of the University of Alaska's decision to scrub diversity-related language. And, health officials work to prepare residents for the potential eruption of Mount Spurr
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone, Jamie Diep and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Rachel Cassandra and Ava White in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.