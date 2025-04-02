Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

By Wesley Early
Published April 2, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Albert Whitehead with “Star number 7.” Whitehead said the two had a magnetic bond.
Albert Whitehead
Albert Whitehead with “Star number 7.” Whitehead said the two had a magnetic bond.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A school principal pleads with state lawmakers to increase base student funding. Also, lawmakers approve a new screening policy at the state capitol. And, Star, Anchorage's iconic reindeer mascot, is euthanized after a possible poisoning.

Reports tonight from:
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan,
Alena Naiden and Ava White in Anchorage,
Eric Stone in Juneau,
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines,
Evan Erickson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Annie Feidt.

Alaska News Nightly
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
See stories by Wesley Early
Latest Episodes