Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate isn't all about the nominee. Also, the Fairbanks North Star Borough school board confronts a familiar budget reality. And, a Canadian company kicks off a lenghty process to set up a gold mine in Juneau.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist and Robyne in Fairbanks
Yvonne Krumrey and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Wali Rana in Nome
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Annie Feidt.