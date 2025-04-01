Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate isn't all about the nominee. Also, the Fairbanks North Star Borough school board confronts a familiar budget reality. And, a Canadian company kicks off a lenghty process to set up a gold mine in Juneau.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Patrick Gilchrist and Robyne in Fairbanks

Yvonne Krumrey and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Wali Rana in Nome

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Annie Feidt.