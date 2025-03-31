Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 31, 2025

By Wesley Early
Published March 31, 2025 at 5:49 PM AKDT
Alaskans file their Permanent Fund dividend applications in downtown Anchorage in March 2016.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state House passes a bill that would limit time for foster youth in psychiatric facilities. Also, rural advocates in Alaska worry about an executive order aimed at reshaping federal elections. And, a retiring vet in Sitka recalls the time he delivered 13 puppies from a very pregnant dog.

Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Liz Ruskin, Alena Naiden and Chris Klint in Anchorage,
Theo Greenly in Unalaska,
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Robert Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Annie Feidt.

Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
