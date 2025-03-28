Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 28, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published March 28, 2025 at 4:43 PM AKDT
Rep. Carolyn Hall, D-Anchorage, speaks in support of a bill designating March as Women's History Month in state law on March 28, 2025.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Native shareholders question their corporation's migrant detention contracts. Also, state lawmakers pass a bill designating March as women's history month in Alaska. And a multi-village potlatch in western Alaska is a chance to honor relatives and dance.

Reports tonight from:

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Eric Stone in Juneau
Cadence Cedars in Anchorage
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Samantha Watson in Kotlik

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Annie Feidt.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
