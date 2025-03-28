Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Native shareholders question their corporation's migrant detention contracts. Also, state lawmakers pass a bill designating March as women's history month in Alaska. And a multi-village potlatch in western Alaska is a chance to honor relatives and dance.

