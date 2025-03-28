Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 28, 2025
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Native shareholders question their corporation's migrant detention contracts. Also, state lawmakers pass a bill designating March as women's history month in Alaska. And a multi-village potlatch in western Alaska is a chance to honor relatives and dance.
Reports tonight from:
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Eric Stone in Juneau
Cadence Cedars in Anchorage
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Samantha Watson in Kotlik
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Annie Feidt.