Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 27, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Dan Sullivan's criticism of a federal judge shines a spotlight on the judicial selection process. Plus, the CDC cancels funds meant to help defend Alaska against future pandemics. And, Southeast Alaska artists share their work in a traveling exhibit.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Tim Rockey and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Sofai Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.