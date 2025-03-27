Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Dan Sullivan's criticism of a federal judge shines a spotlight on the judicial selection process. Plus, the CDC cancels funds meant to help defend Alaska against future pandemics. And, Southeast Alaska artists share their work in a traveling exhibit.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Tim Rockey and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Sofai Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.