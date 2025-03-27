Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 27, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published March 27, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Dan Sullivan's criticism of a federal judge shines a spotlight on the judicial selection process. Plus, the CDC cancels funds meant to help defend Alaska against future pandemics. And, Southeast Alaska artists share their work in a traveling exhibit.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Tim Rockey and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Sofai Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
