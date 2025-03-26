Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska public broadcasting enters the spotlight during a DOGE hearing on NPR and PBS. Plus, lawmakers struggle to craft a balanced budget as time ticks away. And, the Kenai Peninsula's online farmers market shuts down.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison and Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Wali Rana and Ben Townsend in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.