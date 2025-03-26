Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
People seated at a table in a crowded hearing room.
Screenshot
/
C-SPAN
The witnesses at a U.S. House hearing on public broadcasting: NPR CEO Katherine Maher, PBS President Paula Kerger Mike Gonzalez of the Heritage Foundation and Alaska Public Media President Ed Ulman.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska public broadcasting enters the spotlight during a DOGE hearing on NPR and PBS. Plus, lawmakers struggle to craft a balanced budget as time ticks away. And, the Kenai Peninsula's online farmers market shuts down.

Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison and Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Wali Rana and Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes