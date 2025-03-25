Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska seafood processors warn that President Trump's trade policies could hurt the industry. Plus, scientists work to understand how rapidly-melting glaciers impact the environment around them. And, cuts to federal grants and staff could reduce food security for Indigenous communities.
Reports tonight from:
Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau
Theo Greenly in Unalaska