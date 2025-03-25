Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published March 25, 2025 at 5:39 PM AKDT
People walk by the Governor's House, as it's referred to in official documents, in downtown Juneau, Alaska on Friday, March 21, 2025.
Clarise Larson
/
KTOO
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska seafood processors warn that President Trump's trade policies could hurt the industry. Plus, scientists work to understand how rapidly-melting glaciers impact the environment around them. And, cuts to federal grants and staff could reduce food security for Indigenous communities.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau
Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
