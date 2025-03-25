Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska seafood processors warn that President Trump's trade policies could hurt the industry. Plus, scientists work to understand how rapidly-melting glaciers impact the environment around them. And, cuts to federal grants and staff could reduce food security for Indigenous communities.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau

Theo Greenly in Unalaska