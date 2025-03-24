Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 24, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published March 24, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKDT
A view showing the slide path of the Saturday, March 22, 2025 avalanche in the Turnagain Pass area that killed 16-year-old Soldotna snowmachiner Tucker Challan.
Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state House overwhelmingly passes a resolution recognizing Alaska's close ties with Canada. Plus, school districts grapple with funding limbo after the president orders the Department of Education abolished. And, passengers recall the harrowing experience after a plane's front window broke mid-air.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
