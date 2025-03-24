Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state House overwhelmingly passes a resolution recognizing Alaska's close ties with Canada. Plus, school districts grapple with funding limbo after the president orders the Department of Education abolished. And, passengers recall the harrowing experience after a plane's front window broke mid-air.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint in Anchorage

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Angela Denning in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.