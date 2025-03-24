Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 24, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
The state House overwhelmingly passes a resolution recognizing Alaska's close ties with Canada. Plus, school districts grapple with funding limbo after the president orders the Department of Education abolished. And, passengers recall the harrowing experience after a plane's front window broke mid-air.
Reports tonight from:
Chris Klint in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep and Eric Stone in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Angela Denning in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.