Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 21, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published March 21, 2025 at 5:18 PM AKDT
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Cuts to the National Weather Service pose significant impacts to Alaskans who rely on accurate forecasts. Plus, a report about Missing and Murdered Indigenous People is removed from federal websites. And, current and retired postal workers protest the idea of privatizing the U.S. Postal Service.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Alena Naiden and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Robyne in Fairbanks
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Brian Venua in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
