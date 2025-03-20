Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Dan Sullivan defends the firing of federal workers. Plus, researchers monitor Mount Spurr, which is expected to erupt within weeks or months. And, a Ketchikan company aims to reinvigorate the kelp farming industry in Alaska.

