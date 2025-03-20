Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 20, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published March 20, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Condensed gas emissions from the summit of Mount Spurr during a March 11, 2025 overflight.
Skye Kushner
/
Alaska Volcano Observatory
Condensed gas emissions from the summit of Mount Spurr during a March 11, 2025 overflight.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Dan Sullivan defends the firing of federal workers. Plus, researchers monitor Mount Spurr, which is expected to erupt within weeks or months. And, a Ketchikan company aims to reinvigorate the kelp farming industry in Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Jamie Diep, Alix Soliman and Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell and Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes