Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Legislators reject a proposal from the governor to create a Department of Agriculture. Plus, Fairbanks residents gathered to share concerns with Sen. Dan Sullivan, though indirectly. And, despite tensions between the U.S. and Canada, a ski race near the border brings neighbors together for a party.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Avery Ellfeldt in Canada

Patrick Gilchrist and Robyne in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.