Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published March 19, 2025 at 5:39 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Race participants arrive at the main aid station dressed to the 2025 theme.
Avery Ellfeldt
/
KHNS
Race participants arrive at the main aid station dressed to the 2025 theme.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Legislators reject a proposal from the governor to create a Department of Agriculture. Plus, Fairbanks residents gathered to share concerns with Sen. Dan Sullivan, though indirectly. And, despite tensions between the U.S. and Canada, a ski race near the border brings neighbors together for a party.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Canada
Patrick Gilchrist and Robyne in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes