Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published March 18, 2025 at 5:54 PM AKDT
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks to the state Legislature on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

U.S. Sen. Murkowski tells Alaska lawmakers that President Trump is going too far. Also, State senators consider investing in long overdue school maintenance. And residents in coastal villages call for a return of fishing permits to their communities.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Emily Schwing in Anchorage
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Simon Lopez in Homer
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Annie Feidt.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
