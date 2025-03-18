Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

U.S. Sen. Murkowski tells Alaska lawmakers that President Trump is going too far. Also, State senators consider investing in long overdue school maintenance. And residents in coastal villages call for a return of fishing permits to their communities.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Emily Schwing in Anchorage

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Simon Lopez in Homer

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Annie Feidt.