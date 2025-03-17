Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 17, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Unlike most Republicans in Congress, Sen. Lisa Murkowski remains defiant of President Trump. Also, a business in the Aleutians worries about backlash from U.S. foreign policy on Alaska's tourist season. And the 2025 Iditarod comes to a close with the last mushers making their way to Nome.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Taylor Heckart and Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Chris Klint and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

Olivia Rose in Petersburg

Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna

Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Wesley Early.