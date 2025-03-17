Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 17, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKDT
Lisa Murkowski
U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Vice Chair Sen. Lisa Murkowski. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Unlike most Republicans in Congress, Sen. Lisa Murkowski remains defiant of President Trump. Also, a business in the Aleutians worries about backlash from U.S. foreign policy on Alaska's tourist season. And the 2025 Iditarod comes to a close with the last mushers making their way to Nome.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Taylor Heckart and Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Chris Klint and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Olivia Rose in Petersburg
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Wesley Early.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
Latest Episodes