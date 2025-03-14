Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 14, 2025
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Interior Alaska dog musher Jessie Holmes wins his first Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Also, Tanana Chiefs Conference rejoins the Alaska Federation of Natives amid concerns over federal cuts. And locals are skeptical over White House push to open Tongass National Forest to timber harvest.
Reports tonight from:
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Ava White in Nome
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Clarise Larson, Eric Stone, Jamie Diep and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Wesley Early.