Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Interior Alaska dog musher Jessie Holmes wins his first Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Also, Tanana Chiefs Conference rejoins the Alaska Federation of Natives amid concerns over federal cuts. And locals are skeptical over White House push to open Tongass National Forest to timber harvest.

Reports tonight from:

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Ava White in Nome

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Clarise Larson, Eric Stone, Jamie Diep and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Wesley Early.