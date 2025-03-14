Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 14, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published March 14, 2025 at 5:39 PM AKDT
Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion Jessie Holmes hugs his lead dog, Polar, after arriving to the finish line in Nome on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Interior Alaska dog musher Jessie Holmes wins his first Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Also, Tanana Chiefs Conference rejoins the Alaska Federation of Natives amid concerns over federal cuts. And locals are skeptical over White House push to open Tongass National Forest to timber harvest.

Reports tonight from:

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Ava White in Nome
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Clarise Larson, Eric Stone, Jamie Diep and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Wesley Early.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
