alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 13, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published March 13, 2025 at 5:41 PM AKDT
The NOAA Ship Fairweather regularly conducts reconnaissance missions to help NOAA prioritize its efforts to update navigational charts in the Arctic. NOAA and private companies in Alaska are participating in the global Seabed 2030 project which aims to map the seafloor. (Photo courtesy the National Ocean Service Image Gallery)
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
The NOAA Ship Fairweather regularly conducts reconnaissance missions to help NOAA prioritize its efforts to update navigational charts in the Arctic.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Juneau residents protest against potential cuts to Medicaid. Also, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reckons with hundreds of layoffs. And Iditarod mushers have their eye on the finish line as they rest in White Mountain.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Theo Greenley in Unalaska
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Simon Lopez in Homer
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Ava White in White Mountain

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Wesley Early.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
