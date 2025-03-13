Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Juneau residents protest against potential cuts to Medicaid. Also, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reckons with hundreds of layoffs. And Iditarod mushers have their eye on the finish line as they rest in White Mountain.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Theo Greenley in Unalaska

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Simon Lopez in Homer

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Ava White in White Mountain

