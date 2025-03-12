Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Alaska House pass a bill with the largest school funding increase in about a decade. Also, researchers say a volcano near Anchorage is likely to erupt soon. And a trio of mushers battle for the lead in the last stretches of the Iditarod.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone in Juneau
Wesley Early and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ava White in Unalakleet
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Wesley Early.