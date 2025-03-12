Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published March 12, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
Summit of Mount Spurr, as seen during a gas measurement flight on March 7, 2025.
Mitch Mitchell
/
Alaska Volcano Observatory
Summit of Mount Spurr, as seen during a gas measurement flight on March 7, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Alaska House pass a bill with the largest school funding increase in about a decade. Also, researchers say a volcano near Anchorage is likely to erupt soon. And a trio of mushers battle for the lead in the last stretches of the Iditarod.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Wesley Early and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ava White in Unalakleet

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Wesley Early.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
