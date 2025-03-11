Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published March 11, 2025 at 5:38 PM AKDT
A dog watches the sunrise at the Iditarod checkpoint in Unalakleet Alaska on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Experts say uncertainty from the Trump administration's federal funding freezes is affecting Alaskans. Also, lawmakers weigh dozens of amendments to a major education bill. And Nome's famed burled arch gets rebuilt just in time for incoming Iditarod mushers.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ava White in Unalakleet
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Ben Townsend in Nome
Evan Erickson in Kwethluk

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production help from Wesley Early.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
