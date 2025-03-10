Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Experts say Medicaid cuts would have an outsized impact in Alaska. Also, a California company says it can provide some of the data lost from National Weather Service cuts. And a Ketchikan woman hopes to prove, once and for all, she has the biggest mouth in the world.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Ava White in Anchorage

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing by Annie Feidt.