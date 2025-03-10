Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 10, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published March 10, 2025 at 5:40 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Marie Pearl Zellmer Robinson’s open jaw clocks in at roughly three inches.
Marie Pearl Zellmer Robinson
Marie Pearl Zellmer Robinson’s open jaw clocks in at roughly three inches.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Experts say Medicaid cuts would have an outsized impact in Alaska. Also, a California company says it can provide some of the data lost from National Weather Service cuts. And a Ketchikan woman hopes to prove, once and for all, she has the biggest mouth in the world.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Ava White in Anchorage
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing by Annie Feidt.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Casey Grove
Latest Episodes