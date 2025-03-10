Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 10, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Experts say Medicaid cuts would have an outsized impact in Alaska. Also, a California company says it can provide some of the data lost from National Weather Service cuts. And a Ketchikan woman hopes to prove, once and for all, she has the biggest mouth in the world.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra and Ava White in Anchorage
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing by Annie Feidt.