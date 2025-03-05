Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new draft of the House education funding bill includes some compromises. Also, a massive avalanche kills three heli-skiers near Girdwood. And King Cove residents cheer President Trump's position on a proposed road to Cold Bay.

Reports tonight from:

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Eric Stone in Juneau

Emily Schwing in Sleetmute

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Annie Feidt.