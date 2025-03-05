Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published March 5, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKST
A heli-skiing operation near Girdwood in January 2023.
Dave Bass
Chugach Powder Guides flying near Girdwood in January 2023.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new draft of the House education funding bill includes some compromises. Also, a massive avalanche kills three heli-skiers near Girdwood. And King Cove residents cheer President Trump's position on a proposed road to Cold Bay.

Reports tonight from:

Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Eric Stone in Juneau
Emily Schwing in Sleetmute
Robert Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Annie Feidt.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
