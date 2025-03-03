Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Iditarod kicks off in Fairbanks with mushers hopeful for snow and a good run. Plus, Alaskans brace for backlash from U.S. tariffs on neighboring Canada. And, global climate change impacts the Alaska sled dog's favorite meal: salmon.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Meredith Redick in Sitka

Avery Ellfeldt in Skagway

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.