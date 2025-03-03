Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 3, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published March 3, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKST
Dogs in the team of Big Lake musher Riley Dyche run down the Chena River. Thirty-three mushers and dog teams began the 2025 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race from Fairbanks on March 3, 2025.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Iditarod kicks off in Fairbanks with mushers hopeful for snow and a good run. Plus, Alaskans brace for backlash from U.S. tariffs on neighboring Canada. And, global climate change impacts the Alaska sled dog's favorite meal: salmon.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Meredith Redick in Sitka
Avery Ellfeldt in Skagway

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
