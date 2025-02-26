Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published February 26, 2025 at 5:49 PM AKST
Lepquinm Gumilgit Gagoadim Dancers performing during the opening of the ANSEP 30th anniversary celebration on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Murkowski reacts to a U.S House budget that would lead to big Medicaid cuts. Plus, state lawmakers propose new revenue measures to address a large budget deficit. And, middle school basketball teams from remote communities get a rare opportunity to hoop against players their own age.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Taylor Heckart in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
