Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 21, 2025
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Bleak budget projections complicate lawmakers' plans to boost education funding. Plus, facing massive cuts to school programs, families in Anchorage consider leaving. And, a star-studded lineup takes on the Bogus Creek 150 sled dog race in Bethel.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ben Townsend in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.