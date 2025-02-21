Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 21, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published February 21, 2025 at 5:39 PM AKST
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Bleak budget projections complicate lawmakers' plans to boost education funding. Plus, facing massive cuts to school programs, families in Anchorage consider leaving. And, a star-studded lineup takes on the Bogus Creek 150 sled dog race in Bethel.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
