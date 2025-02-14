Alaska News Nightly: February 14, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

State employees rally at the capitol to tell lawmakers they want better pay and retirement benefits. Plus, the Trump administration's effort to cut federal spending halts hiring at Denali National Park. And, survivors of a close call on Portage Lake warn against a false sense of security near glaciers.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Wesley Early in Girdwood

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Andrew Gelderman in Talkeetna

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.