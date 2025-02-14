Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: February 14, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published February 14, 2025 at 4:45 PM AKST
man holding protest sign
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Vocational counselor Doug Grzybowski holds a sign during a union demonstration at the Alaska State Capitol on Feb. 14, 2025.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

State employees rally at the capitol to tell lawmakers they want better pay and retirement benefits. Plus, the Trump administration's effort to cut federal spending halts hiring at Denali National Park. And, survivors of a close call on Portage Lake warn against a false sense of security near glaciers.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Wesley Early in Girdwood
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Andrew Gelderman in Talkeetna
Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
