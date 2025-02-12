Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Tonight on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska's Chief Justice lays out her vision for the judiciary branch in a speech to lawmakers. Plus, trans Alaskans and their families respond to executive orders that threaten their access to healthcare. And, a report aims to show Haines residents where future landslides may occur.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Casey Grove in Anchorage

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Eric Stone in Juneau

Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.