Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published February 12, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
woman speaking in legislative chamber
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Carney delivers the State of the Judiciary address on Feb. 12, 2025.

Tonight on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska's Chief Justice lays out her vision for the judiciary branch in a speech to lawmakers. Plus, trans Alaskans and their families respond to executive orders that threaten their access to healthcare. And, a report aims to show Haines residents where future landslides may occur.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Casey Grove in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Eric Stone in Juneau
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey
Latest Episodes