alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published February 11, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKST
Some visitors to the Mendenhall Glacier on Feb. 17, 2018 stay on the trail over the lake ice, but others venture dangerously close to the glacier’s face with thin ice, open water, and constantly calving bergs. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)
Matt Miller
/
KTOO
Some visitors to the Mendenhall Glacier on Feb. 17, 2018 stay on the trail over the lake ice, but others venture dangerously close to the glacier's face with thin ice, open water, and constantly calving bergs. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Senator Murkowski says the Trump administration doesn't have the constitutional authority to dismantle agencies Congress created. Plus, lawmakers work to reinstate a pension plan for state employees. And, officials warn Juneau residents about a potential calving event at the Mendenhall Glacier.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Ben Townsend in Nome
Rob Woolsey in Sitka
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
