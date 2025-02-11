Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Senator Murkowski says the Trump administration doesn't have the constitutional authority to dismantle agencies Congress created. Plus, lawmakers work to reinstate a pension plan for state employees. And, officials warn Juneau residents about a potential calving event at the Mendenhall Glacier.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Ben Townsend in Nome

Rob Woolsey in Sitka

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

