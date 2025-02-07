Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Searchers find no survivors on a Bering Air flight that crashed yesterday near Nome. Plus, the Alaska Senate joins the House urging President Trump to keep the name of Alaska's highest peak. And, Anchorage's near-record low snow fall is hurting businesses that normally clear it from the roads.

Reports tonight from:

Ben Townsend in Nome

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Ava White and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Annie Feidt.