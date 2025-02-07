Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 7, 2025

By Wesley Early
Published February 7, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKST
The Cessna Caravan is a mainstay in Bering Air's fleets. Caravans were parked at the Nome Airport on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, as a massive search was ongoing for the plane that went missing the day before on its way from Unalakleet.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Searchers find no survivors on a Bering Air flight that crashed yesterday near Nome. Plus, the Alaska Senate joins the House urging President Trump to keep the name of Alaska's highest peak. And, Anchorage's near-record low snow fall is hurting businesses that normally clear it from the roads.

Reports tonight from:

Ben Townsend in Nome

Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Ava White and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Annie Feidt.

Alaska News Nightly
Wesley Early
Wesley Early covers Anchorage at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at wearly@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8421.
