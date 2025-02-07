Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 7, 2025
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Searchers find no survivors on a Bering Air flight that crashed yesterday near Nome. Plus, the Alaska Senate joins the House urging President Trump to keep the name of Alaska's highest peak. And, Anchorage's near-record low snow fall is hurting businesses that normally clear it from the roads.
Reports tonight from:
Ben Townsend in Nome
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Ava White and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Annie Feidt.