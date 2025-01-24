Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 24, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers introduce a bill that would increase state funding to public schools by nearly half a Billion dollars. Plus, school closures across the state have officials asking how schools can keep their students, and their funding. And, a film based and shot in Ketchikan will appear at a film festival later this year.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.