Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 24, 2025
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Lawmakers introduce a bill that would increase state funding to public schools by nearly half a Billion dollars. Plus, school closures across the state have officials asking how schools can keep their students, and their funding. And, a film based and shot in Ketchikan will appear at a film festival later this year.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.