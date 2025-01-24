Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 24, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published January 24, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKST
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers introduce a bill that would increase state funding to public schools by nearly half a Billion dollars. Plus, school closures across the state have officials asking how schools can keep their students, and their funding. And, a film based and shot in Ketchikan will appear at a film festival later this year.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
