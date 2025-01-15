Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

By Tim Rockey
Published January 15, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKST
Two people huddle together in downtown Anchorage.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Anchorage's recent cold temperatures have left those without homes struggling to find warmer locations. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Election officials rejected more than one thousand absentee ballots from the 2024 election. Plus, last year's near-record number of outdoor deaths has homeless service providers calling for change. And, state transportation officials use federal funds to study how to reduce collisions with wildlife.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
