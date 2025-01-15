Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Election officials rejected more than one thousand absentee ballots from the 2024 election. Plus, last year's near-record number of outdoor deaths has homeless service providers calling for change. And, state transportation officials use federal funds to study how to reduce collisions with wildlife.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.