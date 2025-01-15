Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Election officials rejected more than one thousand absentee ballots from the 2024 election. Plus, last year's near-record number of outdoor deaths has homeless service providers calling for change. And, state transportation officials use federal funds to study how to reduce collisions with wildlife.

